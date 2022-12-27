Senior Connect
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green apartment complex.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m.

According to HCFR, no one was injured; however, two units at Windsor Green were damaged.

The fire is under control and the seven residents displaced will be offered assistance by the Red Cross of South Carolina.

