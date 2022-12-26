Top Trials of 2022: A year-end review of top murder convictions in NHCO

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 2022 was a good year for the court system because it was the first time since the start of the pandemic that courtrooms were fully operational again. It also meant closure for family and friends of murder victims who had been waiting for justice for their loved ones.

VICTIM: SEAN EVANS

CONVICTED KILLER: THOMAS WILLOUGHBY

For Sean Evans’ family, the person responsible for his death not only admitted to his guilt, he apologized for killing him.

In the blink of an eye, Evans’ life was cut short by a man driving more than 90 miles an hour. He was trying to get away from police.

“Thomas Willoughby, Jr. robbed a store -- specifically a Walmart up in Porters Neck at knifepoint,” District Attorney Ben David said. “He stole a large TV. "

Willoughby’s charges were much greater than larceny and eluding police.

“We called it murder,” David said. ”We called it first-degree murder because he was in the course of doing an armed robbery when a murder occurred.”

That was in October of 2019. In May of this year, Sean Evans’ family finally saw justice. Willoughby was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

Evans’ family accepted his apology in court

“It did seem heartfelt,” said LeSan Evans, Sean Evan’s sister. “I was receptive but it doesn’t bring Sean back. I’m glad he said it.”

VICTIM: KIMBERLY BLAND

CONVICTED KILLER: ANDREW BOYNTON

On Nov. 7, 2019, police made a gruesome discovery. The body of Kimberly Bland was found wrapped up in carpet. She has a reputation for helping anyone including her roommate, Andrew Boynton.

“The break in that case that really helped us was marrying up some of the things that were found at the crime scene like cleaning agents and trash bags with the defendant actually shopping for those same items prior to the time he killed her,” David said.

Boynton was convicted of killing Bland and sentenced Oct. 5. He is now serving life without parole.

VICTIM: ALJHEAN WILLIAMS

CONVICTED KILLER: CEDRIC BURNETT

In 2016, Aljhean Williams was shot and killed while walking home from a friend’s house. At the time of his murder, police did not have a clue who killed him.

“What ended up happening was it was unsolved. It was unsolved for years and then we got a huge break,” said D.A. Ben David. “We got a break with the technology that WPD has with shotspotter and marrying up a case from around the corner. We were able to ballistically match.”

Four years later, Cedric Burnett was arrested in January of 2020 for killing Williams. He was sentenced to life without parole in April of this year.

VICTIM: ELAINE KINN

ATTEMPTED MURDER: MATTHEW STALLINGS

It was one of those stories where everyone thought there’s no way she’d survive. Elaine Kinn was stabbed 15 times by her estranged husband.

“Then he threw her off a balcony and this young woman was actually living here but was from Norway and she was able to take their child and go back there and nurse her injuries. She should have been dead,” David said.

It happened Jan. 6, 2021. Matthew Stallings was arrested the next day. He pleaded guilty in court -- and admitted even he thought she was dead.

Kinn had to learn how to walk again.

“They originally said I was going to be there the whole month,” said Elaine Kinn. “And I said ‘well you obviously have not met me yet.’”

The survival story was so unbelievable a Norwegian film crew profiled it for a documentary.

“When she came back for the trial -- and he never thought she’d come back -- they actually had a film crew come all the way from Norway to follow us throughout the course of those proceedings,” David said. “They couldn’t believe something this gruesome and violent could have happened and they wanted to see the proceedings for themselves so they actually turned that case into a documentary over in the country of Norway this year.”

Stallings was sentenced May 31, 2022, to 15 years for attempted murder.

VICTIM: UNNAMED

CONVICTED RAPIST: TIMOTHY IANNONE

Finally, wrapping up the year -- a case District Attorney Ben David sees as the biggest break -- the arrest and conviction for a man who has been on law enforcement’s radar for 26 years.

“June 8, 1996, when New Hanover County had 140,000 people in it. When Independence was still dirt between Carolina Beach Road and River Road, which is where this incident happened. It was called Titanium Road,” David recalled.

A woman was lured by a man she thought was a law enforcement officer. He even flashed a badge. He raped her then left her in a ditch in a wooded area.

“Much different place back then. It was not a place that had cell phones yet where people could call when they have trouble,” said David. “It had a good Samaritan -- a jogger who saw a woman trembling on the ground in a ditch and flagging down a police officer and those officers took that young woman to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and got a rape kit.”

That kit, however, would sit on a shelf for over two decades until state funding allowed for its testing -- with new technology finally leading to the hot break in a very cold case.

“Called WSTR testing and that testing was able to isolate that it was Tim Iannone’s DNA to not the millions, billions and trillions like you do with nuclear DNA. He hit a profile that only one in 10,000 men have.”

Iannone has also been a person of interest in two unsolved rapes that ended in murder. The bodies of Allison Jackson Foy and Angela Rothen were found in 2008 in a wooded area off Carolina Beach Rd.

Iannone was questioned then but let go for lack of evidence.

David says, however, they’re hoping for a break in those cases, too.

“I have asked for the community to come forward with additional information if they think they have it. And now that he’s in a place where he can’t hurt anybody, we’re hoping someone who knows something will do that.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.