Leadership Bladen helping Bladen County’s strategic plan move forward

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County’s strategic plan has a lot of moving parts, and one program, Leadership Bladen, got off to a good start earlier this year.

“We realized that we need to start growing leadership from within the county and start helping people connect how all the services work together, and how something that might be happening in economic development can impact what’s happening in the health or the agricultural areas as well,” Terri Dennison with the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce said.

The program is a team effort through Bladen’s Blooming, Bladen Community College, and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

There were 12 people active in the course over the last eight months. Dennison said they only had to commit to one day each month for the course.

“We looked at the tourism industry and what that means for Bladen County, we went and looked at all of the educational facilities in Bladen. County, from the public schools to the charter schools to the community college, we visited Health and Human Services to understand all that they provide it, we had a great tour with agriculture, we went to a Peanut Farm, a great farm or vineyard. We talked to somebody who did small livestock. So, they really got a sense of how everything’s kind of interconnected. And how we do in a small rural area have to work together,” Dennison added.

Kelly Barefoot owns a few businesses in Bladen County and she says the in-depth approach of this program has helped her businesses tremendously.

“The leadership course introduced us to a lot of new people, and new people in a lot of different fields. We’re not from here, we moved down to Bladen County from Raleigh about five years ago. So, it gave me a bunch of contacts, and really helps you learn about the area that you’re in and learn about the demographic that is your clientele. So, it was very, very beneficial in helping us understand a lot of that,” Barefoot said.

Her message to others who might want to take the course next year: go for it.

“There’s not a person here that wouldn’t agree that continuing education is important,” Barefoot said.

“They have the benefit of seeing a lot of people being a business here in the county seat, but still to start to connect also where they might be of service, or they might be able to help in some way. So, it’s a networking, it’s really a great networking and learning experience,” Dennison added. “I think they’ve learned a huge number of things. And I hope that every one of them take some type of leadership role, whether it’s in business or government, or any of the agencies that service the county, we’re looking forward to seeing them do positive things.”

Right now, the course is only open to Bladen County residents or people who work in Bladen County. Dennison said they are aiming to start the next course in the spring and applications will open after the new year.

