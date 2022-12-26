First Alert Forecast: from a cold Christmas to a mild New Year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! Your First Alert Weather Team hopes you had a Merry Christmas weekend! Stay bundled up as you make exchanges and returns through the afternoon: temperatures will have trouble exceeding the lower 40s despite a generous supply of sunshine. Sunset comes at 5:08 and, beware: temperatures ought to dive back through the 30s and 20s through the evening.

Rain chances remain slim for much of the balance of 2022, aside from a modest risk by New Year’s Eve. As you mull about plans to ring in the new year, you might consider an indoor place to dodge any scattered showers.

Additional mild and unsettled weather completes your seven-day forecast here-- which covers New Year’s Day: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, to extend your outlook a few days deeper into 2023, ping the ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

