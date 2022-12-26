Fire fighter organizations dedicate January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cancer is the leading cause of death among fire fighters, making up over 74 percent of line-of-duty deaths according to the International Association of Fire Fighters. Multiple fire fighting organizations are hoping to raise awareness by dedicating January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

Per a release from the IAFF, they and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network are partnering to provide educational resources on how to reduce the harm caused by cancer to fire fighters.

Efforts include safety stand downs, fact sheets, podcasts, survivor stories and training briefs.

“We must educate ourselves and do everything we can to extinguish cancer from the fire service. Together, the IAFF and FCSN are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to keep fire fighters healthy on and off the job,” said IAFF General President Edward Kelly in a release.

You can find some of those educational materials on the IAFF website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.