Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Fire fighter organizations dedicate January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

Cancer is the leading cause of death among fire fighters, making up over 74 percent of line-of-duty deaths according to the IAFF.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cancer is the leading cause of death among fire fighters, making up over 74 percent of line-of-duty deaths according to the International Association of Fire Fighters. Multiple fire fighting organizations are hoping to raise awareness by dedicating January as Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month

Per a release from the IAFF, they and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network are partnering to provide educational resources on how to reduce the harm caused by cancer to fire fighters.

Efforts include safety stand downs, fact sheets, podcasts, survivor stories and training briefs.

“We must educate ourselves and do everything we can to extinguish cancer from the fire service. Together, the IAFF and FCSN are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to keep fire fighters healthy on and off the job,” said IAFF General President Edward Kelly in a release.

You can find some of those educational materials on the IAFF website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheetz
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
Warming shelter
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
A fire displaced six at the Oceanway Mobile Home Park on Carolina Beach Road on Sunday,...
Electrical fire displaces eight people from home on Christmas Day
Duke Energy’s outage map shows more than 500,000 people are dealing with outages this morning.
Duke Energy conducts rolling blackouts to keep up with high energy demand
Need to grab just one last ingredient for your Christmas dinner? You may want to make sure the...
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday

Latest News

January is fire fighter cancer awareness month
CVS is now restricting purchases of children’s pain relief products to just two at a time both...
Local pediatrician concerned about supply of antibiotics amid viral infections
Pediatrician concerned about supply of antibiotics as viruses spread
If you’re putting off exercise because you think you need at least thirty minutes to an hour,...
Get Fit With 6: Tips to help you keep up your workout routine during the holidays