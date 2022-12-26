Senior Connect
Electrical fire displaces eight people from home on Christmas Day

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire responded to a call at the Oceanway Mobile Home Park on Carolina Beach Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters noticed smoke and flames coming through the roof and then determined there was a fire in the bathroom of the home. A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire.

Six adults and two children, ages 4 and 11, were displaced from the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family. Property managers at Oceanway Mobile Home Park are working to get the family in a new home on the property.

New Hanover County Fire and Carolina Beach Fire Department both responded to the call.

