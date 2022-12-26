Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: Classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Chef Gwen has brought a recipe for classic holiday sweet and spicy meatballs!

“Take us back to 1967, Marianne Burroughs published this elegant but easy cookbook. Marianne went to be the premier food editor for the New York Times, who I actually had a chance of spending a day with in the Napa Valley once. She was awesome. And this then went on to explode in newspapers and then in the 70′s was republished in the Betty Crocker Cookbook,” Chef Gwen said.

Here’s how to make them; first gather:

  • 1 tbsp of cooking oil
  • 18 oz bag of pre-cooked meatballs (any type of meat or veggie meatballs will work)
  • 18 oz jar of grape jam or jelly
  • 12 bottle of chili sauce
  • Salt and pepper as needed
  • Tabasco sauce as needed

Directions

  1. Heat the oil in a sauté pan and brown the meatballs for 5-10 minutes
  2. In a separate pot, melt the grape jam or jelly with the chili sauce
  3. Add the meatballs to the sauce and stir to coat the meatballs well
  4. Season with Tabasco sauce and salt and pepper as needed
  5. Serve warm with toothpicks as a holiday appetizer
  6. Enjoy!

Substitutions:

  • Any type of fruit jelly or jam may be used in place of grape
  • BBQ sauce or salsa can be used in place of chili sauce
  • A variety of dry spices can be used to enhance the flavors

