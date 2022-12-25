Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: shaking off a cold Christmas weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Dec. 24, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Your First Alert Weather Team hopes you are having a Merry Christmas weekend! Stay bundled up as you test out any new toys through the afternoon: temperatures will have trouble exceeding the lower 40s despite a generous supply of sunshine. Sunset comes at 5:08 and, beware: temperatures ought to dive back through the 30s and 20s through the evening.

Look ahead to a milder seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook a few days deeper into 2023 with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

