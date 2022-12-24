Senior Connect
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages

Warming shelter
Warming shelter(Live 5)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and Pender County.

Columbus County

Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures.

The shelter is located at 127 W. Webster St.

In Lake Waccamaw, outages have led leaders to open an emergency shelter at Town Hall. The shelter opened around 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

New Hanover County

A warming shelter is open in New Hanover County at Trinity United Methodist Church on Market Street.

The shelter is located at 1403 Market St.

Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. No pets are allowed.

Pender County

Pender County officials announced that Pender County Emergency Management is opening a warming shelter in Hampstead until power is restored for customers.

The shelter is at the Hampstead Annex. The Hampstead Annex is located at 15060 US Hwy. 17.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

