Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

By Mara McJilton
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina.

One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead alone Country Club Road.

The company is in the planning stages for both locations and cannot share details about when the stores might open or when they will start construction.

“We look forward to serving new customers in the Wilmington area in the future,” the spokesperson added.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

