Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours

Officers rescued a moose stuck in a frozen lake for hours. (Source: KXLY, WA DEPT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE, PAULA PERSHALL-GILBERT, CNN)
By Esther Bower
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week.

Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat.

“We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice because it’s too risky for human safety,” said Severin Erickson, an officer with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

But the conditions came together this day for authorities to help rescue the moose safely.

The operation took over five hours, numerous lassos, and all the strength the team had to pull the animal to shore.

The moose recovered in officer Erickson’s arms for a bit and was soon back on her feet.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duke Energy has reported numerous power outages across southeastern North Carolina.
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
30-year-old Michael Rakes.
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
Duke Energy’s outage map shows more than 500,000 people are dealing with outages this morning.
Duke Energy conducts rolling blackouts to keep up with high energy demand
Aaron Herring
Authorities announce termination of Aaron Herring from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire...
Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

Latest News

A time-lapse video shows the moment Watertown went from rain to a blast of snow. (WWNY)
Time lapse shows winter storm arrive in New York
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
A Ukrainian soldier stands in a trench at a frontline position near Maryinka, Donetsk region,...
Shells pummel Ukraine’s Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded
Frigid weather and heavy snow covering much of the U.S. leads to flight cancellations from...
Seattle airport tells residents to 'go home' as flights are canceled