Holiday safety tips from law enforcement

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Millions of people are hitting the road or hopping on a plane this holiday weekend. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home.

You should set timers on interior and exterior lights to make it look like someone is home

Make sure you stop mail and newspapers, so they don’t pile up and potential burglars don’t get a clue that you are not home

Check doors and windows, make sure all of them are locked so there is no easy access to the inside of your home

Secure valuables, make sure that nothing is in sight through your windows, and make sure expensive jewelry or other items are locked in a safe place

Let your neighbors know that you will be out of town, get their contact info so you can check in

Do not post on social media that you will be out of town

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office also offered some tips if you are out and about around the holidays.

“Be mindful of who you’re around. Don’t become an easy victim. When shopping, make sure you go out with friends or family. Park in a well-lit area,” Amanda Sykes with BCSO said. “Do not leave your wallets or purses unattended and be mindful of showing your currency or your credit cards because there are [people] that are watching. When exiting an establishment have your keys in hand and if possible, your finger on the panic button in case you are confronted by a suspect. Store your belongings in the trunk. Take every precaution that you can when shopping online. Avoid public Wi-Fi, use websites that you know and that you are familiar with. Make sure we’re celebrating the holidays responsibly.”

You can also contact your local sheriff’s office and request extra patrol in your neighborhood for some peace of mind over the holidays.

