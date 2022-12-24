Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: seasonably cold & brisk Christmas for the Cape Fear

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. morning, Dec. 24, 2022...
By Claire Fry
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Merry Christmas from your First Alert Weather Team! We hope you and yours have a happy and safe time. After a couple of First Alert Action Days to dodge heavy showers, roll with bumpy winds, and prepare for frigid air to arrive in the Cape Fear Region... said frigid air is now front and center in your First Alert Forecast...

Enjoy lighter winds but brace for continued cold through the holiday weekend. Some of this will be “people, pets, plants, pipes” cold, so please layer up or limit outdoor time, look out for neighbors, and keep pets sheltered or provide them extra warm bedding as part of your comprehensive cold weather precautions. Expect fair skies and a deep dive toward the upper 10s and lower 20s Christmas Eve night. And despite more sun for Christmas Day, temperatures ought to barely manage to muster 40 degrees. Kiddos should stay bundled as they try out their new bikes or scooters.

Catch more details your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime and for any location, extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

