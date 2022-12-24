Senior Connect
Duke Energy conducts rolling blackouts to keep up with high energy demand

Duke Energy’s outage map shows more than 500,000 people are dealing with outages this morning.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy’s outage map shows more than 500,000 people are dealing with outages this morning.

In an alert on the outage page, Duke says its conducting the blackouts due to high demands for energy amid the cold weather. The energy company says the blackouts are necessary to prevent longer, more widespread outages.

“We understand how difficult an outage can be during extreme temperatures, especially during a holiday,” the company said in a statement. “Duke Energy deeply appreciates our customers’ patience and understanding as we work through this extreme weather event and we’re doing everything possible to keep the power on for as many people as possible until conditions improve.

In Lake Waccamaw, outages have led leaders to open an emergency shelter at Town Hall. That is expected to open at around 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Most blackouts will be remotely restored after 15 to 30 minutes, though some may last longer as a crew will have to be dispatched.

