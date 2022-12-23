Senior Connect
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona

Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before making off with thousands of dollars.
Tammy Domenick was arrested this week in Arizona on a felony warrant out of North Carolina.
Tammy Domenick was arrested this week in Arizona on a felony warrant out of North Carolina.(Source: Mesa Police Department)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter.

Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before making off with thousands of dollars.

This mother is now left wondering why someone would take advantage of a six-year-old girl.

Related: Huntersville family scammed of $2,800 for terminally ill daughter

Authorities said Domenick fled the state and has been wanted on a felony warrant ever since.

After weeks of talking to multiple people here in North Carolina who claim they were also taken advantage of, one person noticed an LLC registered under Domenick’s name.

The LLC, registered in Arizona, was for a consulting and marketing company being advertised on Instagram. The person, who wants to remain anonymous, said Domenick used a similar fake business to scam her.

That same woman contacted Iredell-Statesville Police, who said they reached out to Arizona law enforcement.

According to Maricopa County arrest records, Domenick was arrested in Mesa, Ariz., just outside of Phoenix, on Tuesday.

A Mesa Police detective said Domenick was living in an Airbnb and had been there a month.

WBTV has talked to nearly a dozen people in Mesa. Several claim Domenick did not go to Arizona for a fresh start. Instead, she continued scamming there.

One person alleged Domenick got as much as $4,000 from her.

The detective said Domenick was arrested for a felony warrant out of North Carolina and she does not have any pending charges out of Arizona at this time.

Domenick is being held in the Maricopa County Jail on a $1,000 bond and will appear in front of an Arizona judge on Jan. 4.

WBTV is working to learn when she will be extradited back to North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

