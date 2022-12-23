Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

State troopers warn people driving at night for the holidays to be aware of animals

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As you gas up your vehicle to get ready to hit the road over the next few days, you’ll want to be on the lookout for deer, especially at night.

“Wildlife is wildlife,” said Rico Stephens, North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper. “To them, the roadway is just another crossing. They don’t see it as danger.”

Thousands of people drive every year during the holiday season, particularly after dark. However, it can be risky due to the fact that wildlife sometimes runs across the highway.

Deer and many other animals tend to hang out in wood lines near roads, which is why Stephens says you should monitor your speed.

“Should you be in a collision with an animal, by reducing that speed hopefully you’ll minimize damage or any injuries,” Stephens said.

Many don’t enjoy driving at night because animal collisions happen often, especially in North Carolina.

According to a report by State Farm, the Tar Heel State ranks 17th among states with the highest risk for animal collisions.

Stephens says he wants people to remember not to swerve if they do come across an animal.

“If you see an animal in the road or it appears in front you and you are operating your vehicle,” Stephens said, “Try to bring your vehicle to a slow and safe stop.”

Stephens also wants people to know that if they hit an animal, not to get out of the car to remove it from the road because cars may not see them.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Wilmington police release name of man who died in crash involving EMS vehicle
24-year-old Jonathan Cook
Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington
Aaron Herring
Authorities announce termination of Aaron Herring from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Michael T. Brown was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 70 years to run...
Man convicted in murder of Columbus Co. deputy being considered for parole

Latest News

New Hanover and Pender counties are providing ways for residents to dispose of their live...
Where to dispose of Christmas trees in New Hanover, Pender counties
Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of...
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
Vander Fire District responded to the latest fire on Fields Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. A...
2 dead in house fires less than a day apart in Cumberland County, officials say
30-year-old Michael Rakes.
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle