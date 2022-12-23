Senior Connect
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina

Duke Energy has reported numerous power outages across southeastern North Carolina.
Duke Energy has reported numerous power outages across southeastern North Carolina.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy has reported that over 4,000 customers are without power as of this time across southeastern North Carolina.

In New Hanover County, over 1,000 residents in Wilmington are without power, including a large area along Eastwood Road from U.S. 17 to S College Road.

In Pender County, approximately 100 customers are without power in the Rocky Point area. Additionally, about 260 customers are without power in the Watha area.

In Bladen County, around 2,000 customers in the White Lake area are without power.

In Columbus County, more than 1,000 residents are without power in the Lake Waccamaw and Bolton area.

In Brunswick County, a small outage is currently effecting around 20 customers.

Updates will be provided as more information is provided.

Stay up-to-date with the weather forecast for southeastern North Carolina

