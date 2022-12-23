Pet of the Week: Holly from the Pender County Animal Shelter

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Holly, a beautiful 3-year-old Lynx point Siamese cat, is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter.

According to her handlers, Holly is very friendly with people but does not get along well with other cats.

She is spayed, microchipped, healthy and up-to-date on her vaccinations.

Those interested in adopting Holly can call the Pender County Animal Shelter at (910) 259-1484. The shelter is currently closed for the holidays but will reopen at 8 a.m. on Dec. 28.

The adoption fee for Holly will be $20. Those who are not looking to adopt but want to help the shelter can sponsor an animal by paying off their adoption fee.

Those who would like to sponsor an animal can do so by calling (910) 259-1484 and selecting option 7. The fee for cats is $20, while the fee for dogs is $80.

For more information, please visit the Pender County Animal Shelter website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.