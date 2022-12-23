Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pet of the Week: Holly from the Pender County Animal Shelter

Holly, a beautiful 3-year-old Lynx point Siamese cat, is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Holly, a beautiful 3-year-old Lynx point Siamese cat, is available for adoption from the Pender County Animal Shelter.

According to her handlers, Holly is very friendly with people but does not get along well with other cats.

She is spayed, microchipped, healthy and up-to-date on her vaccinations.

Those interested in adopting Holly can call the Pender County Animal Shelter at (910) 259-1484. The shelter is currently closed for the holidays but will reopen at 8 a.m. on Dec. 28.

The adoption fee for Holly will be $20. Those who are not looking to adopt but want to help the shelter can sponsor an animal by paying off their adoption fee.

Those who would like to sponsor an animal can do so by calling (910) 259-1484 and selecting option 7. The fee for cats is $20, while the fee for dogs is $80.

For more information, please visit the Pender County Animal Shelter website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Wilmington police release name of man who died in crash involving EMS vehicle
24-year-old Jonathan Cook
Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington
Michael T. Brown was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 70 years to run...
Man convicted in murder of Columbus Co. deputy being considered for parole
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Aaron Herring
Authorities announce termination of Aaron Herring from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Holly, a beautiful 3-year-old Lynx point Siamese cat, is available for adoption from the Pender...
Pet of the Week: Holly from the Pender County Animal Shelter
Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available...
Pet of the Week: Abby from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office
Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available...
Pet of the Week: Abby from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office
Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available...
Pet of the Week: Abby from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office