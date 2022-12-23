Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -First responders are on the scene of a crash on Lincoln Road in Leland.

As of 7 p.m. Friday night, Lily Pond Court and Lincoln Road are closed.

A Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy on the scene told WECT the crash involved a pedestrian.

Right now, there is no word on the victim’s current condition.

Highway Patrol is investigating the accident at this time. This story is developing.

