Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brunswick County
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -First responders are on the scene of a crash on Lincoln Road in Leland.
As of 7 p.m. Friday night, Lily Pond Court and Lincoln Road are closed.
A Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy on the scene told WECT the crash involved a pedestrian.
Right now, there is no word on the victim’s current condition.
Highway Patrol is investigating the accident at this time. This story is developing.
