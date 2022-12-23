Over 660,000 Samsung washing machines recalled over fire hazard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Samsung has recalled 663,500 top-load washing machines over the potential for machines to short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

According to the announcement, the recall involves several models with “super speed wash.” The recalled washers were sold in white, black, champagne and ivory colors and include the following model series:

WA49B

WA50B

WA51A

WA52A

WA54A

WA55A

Recalled models include the following model and serial number ranges:

Model Number Serial Number Range WA49B5105AV/US 01J457BT700001W through 01J457BTB00111H WA49B5105AW/US 01J557BT700001J through 01J557BT700010D WA49B5205AW/US 01HH57BT300006X through 01HH57BTB00932W WA50B5100AV/US 01J257BT70001B through 01J257BTB01232B WA50B5100AW/US 01J357BT770001L through 01J357BT700010F WA51A5505AC/US 01HA57BR700003P through 01HA57BTB00346F WA51A5505AV/US 01H257BR600003R through 01H257BTB02018L WA51A5505AW/US 01GY57BR600026P through 01GY57BTB00269W WA52A5500AC/US 01HB57BR700003Y through 01HB57BTB02968X WA52A5500AV/US 01H357BR600006A through 01H357BTB01820Y WA52A5500AW/US 01H457BR600003X through 01H457BTB01503Y WA54A7305AV/US 01H557BR600003P through 01H557BR800650T WA55A7300AE/US 01H057BR600001H through 01H057BTB05872Z WA55A7700AV/US 01H157BR600151Z through 01H157ZT700005K

The model and serial numbers can be found on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid. An additional label is located on the rear of the washer.

The label on the lid of a recalled washing machine. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The label on the back of a recalled washing machine. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

As of this time, Samsung has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving these washers. Ten of these incidents resulted in property damage. In addition, three consumers have reported injuries due to smoke inhalation.

According to the recall announcement, consumers should check whether their washer’s software has been updated to prevent this hazard. If the software has not been updated yet, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until it is updated. For instructions on how to check whether a washing machine’s software has been updated, please visit the Samsung website.

Wi-Fi equipped washers that are plugged into a power source and actively connected to the internet will automatically download the free software repair over-the-air when they are connected to the internet. Consumers who have not connected their Wi-Fi equipped washer to the internet can contact Samsung for instruction on how to download the repair.

Samsung can be contacted by phone toll-free at 833-916-4555 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily. Consumers may also visit samsung.com and samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update for more information.

Those who own a recalled washer that does not have Wi-Fi capability or who otherwise wish to receive a free software repair without connecting their washer to the internet should immediately stop use and contact Samsung for a free dongle to plug into their washer. The dongle will allow the washer to download the free software repair.

The recalled washers were sold nationwide and online from June 2021 through December 2022.

For more information about this recall, please visit the CPSC website.

