Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway.
Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire.

Camlin said that they are trying to collect clothes for the family at the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Department located at 100 John Riegel Road.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Wilmington police release name of man who died in crash involving EMS vehicle
Aaron Herring
Authorities announce termination of Aaron Herring from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
24-year-old Jonathan Cook
Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington
30-year-old Michael Rakes.
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor

Latest News

Zachary Leake and his family donate red bags full of toys, called Zach Sacks, to Novant Health...
‘We saw a miracle occur’: family gives back after nearly losing son on Christmas
David Ochoa Ocampo
Deputies charge NC man after infant hospitalized for broken bones
Duke Energy has reported numerous power outages across southeastern North Carolina.
Power outages reported for thousands across southeastern North Carolina
Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S...
WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind