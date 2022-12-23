Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire.

Camlin said that they are trying to collect clothes for the family at the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Department located at 100 John Riegel Road.

