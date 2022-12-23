Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky died while helping a stranded driver on the highway around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas was driving on U.S. 27 when he spotted a car on the side of the road.

The driver had run out of gas.

Lucas pulled over to help push that person’s car to a nearby gas station to get fuel.

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.

Lucas died at the scene, the coroner said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Wilmington police release name of man who died in crash involving EMS vehicle
24-year-old Jonathan Cook
Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington
Aaron Herring
Authorities announce termination of Aaron Herring from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Michael T. Brown was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 70 years to run...
Man convicted in murder of Columbus Co. deputy being considered for parole

Latest News

Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S...
WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House tees up final vote for $1.7 trillion spending bill
Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the gas pumps at the GOGAS at...
WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind
Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the gas pumps at the GOGAS at...
WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind