First Alert Forecast: frigid for Christmas weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a couple of First Alert Action Days to dodge heavy showers, roll with bumpy winds, and prepare for frigid air to arrive in the Cape Fear Region... said frigid air is now front and center in your First Alert Forecast.

Through Friday night and early Saturday morning, temperatures and wind chill values will continue to plummet under clear skies and amid continued brisk winds. By daybreak, expect mainly upper 10s and lower 20s to feel more like the 0s and lower 10s. This will be “people, pets, plants, pipes” cold, so please bundle up or limit outdoor time, look out for neighbors, and keep pets sheltered or provide them extra warm bedding as part of your comprehensive cold weather precautions.

Enjoy lighter winds but brace for continued cold through Christmas weekend. Sun will only translate to high temperatures in the 30s for Christmas Eve. Expect fair skies and a deep dive toward the lower 20s Christmas Eve night. And despite more sun for Christmas Day, temperatures ought to barely manage to muster 40 degrees. Kiddos should stay bundled as they try out their new bikes or scooters. Merry Christmas from your First Alert Weather Team! We hope you and yours have a happy and safe time.

Catch more details your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime and for any location, extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.