Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

2nd child found safe after twins’ kidnapping in Ohio

By WOIO News staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The second child in a pair of 5-month-old twins who were kidnapped in Ohio was found safe in Indiana, police say.

WOIO reports 5-month-old Kason Thomass was found safe in Indianapolis, Indiana, Thursday evening, according to Columbus police.

Kason was found Dec. 22 near a Papa John’s, hours after police announced the woman wanted for kidnapping the five-month-old and his twin was found and taken into custody, according to a department Facebook post.

Officials confirmed 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson, from Columbus, was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday during an earlier press conference.

Columbus police release new photos in AMBER Alert case as search continues
Columbus police release new photos in AMBER Alert case as search continues(Source: Columbus police)

An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after Kason and Kyair were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Columbus police say the mother of the twins had left the car running with the boys inside while she entered a Donatos Pizza store to pick up a Door Dash order.

Police said after entering the store, she turned around and the car was gone with the twins inside.

WOIO reports Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Wilmington police release name of man who died in crash involving EMS vehicle
Leland police suspect that a medical emergency caused a woman die after she crashed her car on...
Driver dies after medical emergency and crash; Leland police investigating
Need to grab just one last ingredient for your Christmas dinner? You may want to make sure the...
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday
24-year-old Jonathan Cook
Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington
Students at a local school had their negative lunch account balances paid back by an anonymous...
Anonymous donor pays back lunch debt for entire New Hanover elementary school

Latest News

Arizona police say 34-year-old Stephen Joseph Anderson has been arrested after stabbing a woman...
Police: Man tries to bring woman back to life by stabbing her in heart
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
30-year-old Michael Rakes.
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin