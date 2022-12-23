2 dead in house fires less than a day apart in Cumberland County, officials say

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) - Authorities are investigating two deadly fires within 24 hours in Cumberland County. Investigators said both families were asleep when the fires started.

Vander Fire District responded to the latest fire on Fields Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. A two-story home with three people inside caught on fire.

One person was killed, and the two others were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Less than 24-hours earlier, flames ripped through a mobile home on Carls Pond Road in Westarea Community early Wednesday morning, while a family of four was asleep.

A 6-year-old girl died. Her mom and two younger siblings remain in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of victims in the early Thursday fire have not been released. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a future news release would include that information.

Fire investigators told CBS 17, so far there are no signs of foul play in either of the fires. The causes are still under investigation.

Chief Richard Bradshaw with the Vander Fire District in Cumberland County said heating systems and Christmas decorations are the cause of many fires during this time of year. He urges people to be cautious and make sure smoke detectors work.

“Be safe with your decorations and lighting. Inspect your heating system and make absolutely sure you have a working smoke detector,” Chief Bradshaw said.

If you don’t have a smoke detector, fire departments across Cumberland County are giving them out for free.

