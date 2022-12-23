Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

2 dead in house fires less than a day apart in Cumberland County, officials say

Vander Fire District responded to the latest fire on Fields Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. A...
Vander Fire District responded to the latest fire on Fields Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. A two-story home with three people inside caught on fire.(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Moore
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) - Authorities are investigating two deadly fires within 24 hours in Cumberland County. Investigators said both families were asleep when the fires started.

Vander Fire District responded to the latest fire on Fields Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. A two-story home with three people inside caught on fire.

One person was killed, and the two others were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Less than 24-hours earlier, flames ripped through a mobile home on Carls Pond Road in Westarea Community early Wednesday morning, while a family of four was asleep.

A 6-year-old girl died. Her mom and two younger siblings remain in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of victims in the early Thursday fire have not been released. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a future news release would include that information.

Fire investigators told CBS 17, so far there are no signs of foul play in either of the fires. The causes are still under investigation.

Chief Richard Bradshaw with the Vander Fire District in Cumberland County said heating systems and Christmas decorations are the cause of many fires during this time of year. He urges people to be cautious and make sure smoke detectors work.

“Be safe with your decorations and lighting. Inspect your heating system and make absolutely sure you have a working smoke detector,” Chief Bradshaw said.

If you don’t have a smoke detector, fire departments across Cumberland County are giving them out for free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Wilmington police release name of man who died in crash involving EMS vehicle
24-year-old Jonathan Cook
Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington
Michael T. Brown was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 70 years to run...
Man convicted in murder of Columbus Co. deputy being considered for parole
A Chick-fil-A owner in North Carolina has been reportedly fined for paying workers with meals.
Chick-fil-A owner fined for paying workers with meal vouchers: Dept. of Labor
Aaron Herring
Authorities announce termination of Aaron Herring from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of...
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
30-year-old Michael Rakes.
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
Report scams to ag.ky.gov/scams
Don’t get Scrooged by scammers: Avoiding charity scams this holiday season
Crews respond to a fire at a home in Southport on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Three displaced after house fire in Southport