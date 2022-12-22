Three displaced after house fire in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were displaced after a house fire in Southport on Thursday evening, Dec. 22.

According to the Southport Fire Department, a mother and son were at home in the kitchen at the time of the fire, while the father was across the street buying gifts.

He ran home and attempted to put out the fire with a garden hose and was able to knock it down enough to assist firefighters before they even arrived at the scene.

Nobody was injured, and the three declined Red Cross assistance. The home sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage as a result of the fire.

