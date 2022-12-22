Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Three displaced after house fire in Southport

Three people were displaced after a house fire in Southport on Thursday evening, Dec. 22.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were displaced after a house fire in Southport on Thursday evening, Dec. 22.

According to the Southport Fire Department, a mother and son were at home in the kitchen at the time of the fire, while the father was across the street buying gifts.

He ran home and attempted to put out the fire with a garden hose and was able to knock it down enough to assist firefighters before they even arrived at the scene.

Nobody was injured, and the three declined Red Cross assistance. The home sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Wilmington police release name of man who died in crash involving EMS vehicle
Leland police suspect that a medical emergency caused a woman die after she crashed her car on...
Driver dies after medical emergency and crash; Leland police investigating
Need to grab just one last ingredient for your Christmas dinner? You may want to make sure the...
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday
Students at a local school had their negative lunch account balances paid back by an anonymous...
Anonymous donor pays back lunch debt for entire New Hanover elementary school
Michael T. Brown was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 70 years to run...
Man convicted in murder of Columbus Co. deputy being considered for parole

Latest News

Report scams to ag.ky.gov/scams
Don’t get Scrooged by scammers: Avoiding charity scams this holiday season
As some shoppers turn to credit cards for last-minute Christmas shopping, financial planner...
Financial planner shares credit card tips for last minute Christmas shopping
CVS is now restricting purchases of children’s pain relief products to just two at a time both...
Local pediatrician concerned about supply of antibiotics amid viral infections
Nicholas Brown
Man in custody after attempted breaking and entering in Wilmington