Special needs boy surprised with new bedroom, therapy room thanks to Welcome Home Angel

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A sense of shock and relief filled the room when Landon Hayes and his parents, Travis and Amanda, first saw his new bedroom.

10-year-old Landon suffers from a severe seizure disorder, he’s non-verbal, and in a wheelchair.

“He loves it. It’s going to be so much for us. I mean, it’s so beneficial. I mean, it looks wonderful. But I mean, just to have the lift in the bathroom to be able to use. I mean, for [Amanda’s] well-being, it’s just I don’t know what to say, we appreciate it so much, what they’ve done,” Travis Hayes, Landon’s father said.

Getting Landon into bed and in the bathroom can be challenging for his parents.

“I’ve had two herniated disks and the doctors were saying that I was going to have to have surgery and I refuse to have surgery because I just could not, I didn’t have time,” Amanda Hayes, Landon’s mother, said. “So, to help keep from having that happen again, all of this is going to help a lot because he’s a grown boy. He’s not getting smaller.”

Travis and Amanda are glad to have their living room back after six weeks of renovations — along with Landon’s new exercise room where he will now meet with his occupational and physical therapists during the week.

“To have in that area designated for his therapy allows us to be able to let them feel comfortable instead of us having a here at the house instead of us having to get out with him and transferring him to their offices. So, it’s going to help out a lot,” Amanda said.

The Hayes family said Christmas definitely came early with the greatest gifts they could have asked for.

“They really went above and beyond thinking about Landon and helping him out. I mean, not just now, but for his well-being later on, it’s amazing,” Travis said.

Landon’s little sister Olivia also got a complete room makeover, and her own spot in his therapy room.

The renovations for Welcome Home Angel are possible through donations. Executive Director Craig Wagner said they’ve helped nearly 70 families that have a child or children with life-altering conditions.

The organization had to put renovations on hold during the pandemic, but recently started back up and will have helped five families by the end of the year. Wagner says he expects that number to double, possibly triple, next year.

Welcome Home Angel started in Wilmington, and recently expanded to Chicago.

