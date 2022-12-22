Robeson County woman caught with child holding bag of fentanyl gets 25-year sentence

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute hundreds of grams of fentanyl and possessing firearms after she was caught with a child holding a bag of the drugs.

Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pled guilty to the charges on April 7.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Leggett ran a house used to distribute fentanyl in Lumberton in 2020. Witnesses reported to law enforcement seeing AR-15-style rifles and small children in that house.

An investigation revealed Leggett was responsible for distributing over 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl between April and Sept of 2020.

In October of 2020, investigators learned that Leggett and her significant other, Clarence Graham, moved their drug sales to a Lumberton-area hotel.

Lumberton Police Department detectives made a routine traffic stop on Leggett and Graham as they left the hotel on October 13, 2020.

During that stop, detectives saw a .40 caliber handgun in Leggett’s lap and a small child in the backseat holding a bag of fentanyl.

Detectives then searched the vehicle and a storage unit in Graham’s name and found a total of 334.98 grams of fentanyl, $46,647 in cash, an additional handgun in Leggett’s purse, and a variety of items used to package drugs for sale.

“This year alone, the DEA reports that it has seized enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “This defendant was not only trafficking a deadly drug but doing so with children and assault weapons in close proximity – even allowing a small child to handle fentanyl.”

