Protecting your home from frigid temperatures

By Lauren Schuster
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Select flights are being cancelled, many roads are covered in slick ice and homes are at risk across the nation. The recent weather has placed more than 40 million people under wind chill alerts across much of the United States.

In southeastern N.C., the potential for bitterly cold temperatures could cause issues for your home. This weekend could potentially put the water pipes to the test. That’s why it’s so important to winterize your home.

In order for pipes to freeze and potentially burst, the outside temperature needs to reach 20 degrees or lower for a total of at least six consecutive hours. An easy way to protect your pipes is to purchase a Styrofoam cover to keep the warmth around the pipe. For outdoor faucets, purchase a hose bib cover to put over and allow the water to drain.

“It’s really easy to install. It’s just insulating the entire thing to keep it protected from the cold and leaking into the actual waterline. What happens is water in the pipe will freeze and it’ll expand in the pipe, which causes the pipe to burst,” said Cameron Sitton, an employee at Ferguson Plumbing Supply.

You can purchase these products from most hardware stores and they are typically inexpensive, with Styrofoam and hose bib covers costing as low as $3.

Heading to the hardware store to grab these few things will be much more affordable than hiring a plumber after your pipes have been damaged.

Ways you can protect your home internally are just as simple and some will even be saving you money.

First off, keep water moving through the pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run from the faucet. Next, leave the doors open to cabinets, especially under the sink to expose pipes to warmer air. Lastly, protect the exposed pipes by wrapping them with insulation. If you don’t have any, then a pool noodle or newspaper will do the trick.

Something many of us forget to do this time of year is switching the direction of your ceiling fans. By switch the blades to spin in the opposite direction, the fan will circulate the hot air that is trapped near the ceiling, since heat rises. This means you can lower your thermostat and save money.

Also, taking advantage of the sun’s energy to heat your home can also significantly reduce your bills this winter. Simply open the blinds and let the warmth in.

The age and structure of your home can also impact how well you need to protect your pipes. A plumber who was at a local hardware store shopping to winterize his house had a few tips of his own he wanted to share.

“The plumbing code and installation code has really stepped up in the last 5 to 10 years. So, anything built newer than that is going to be a lot safer. You’re going to learn that the most trouble with frozen lines are going to be with mobile homes, especially if the underneath is not enclosed very well,” said Chase Barden, a plumber with Kelly Plumbing.

For a final tip, watch any exposed pipes you have at your home because the wind is almost as dangerous as the actual cold and having pipes exposed will put them at risk for bursting. Especially older or mobile homes that have air flowing underneath.

