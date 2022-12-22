Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington

24-year-old Jonathan Cook
24-year-old Jonathan Cook(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to a reported stabbing at the 6900 block of Market Street on Thursday, Dec. 22.

“WPD units responded to the 6900 block of Market Street in reference to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located one male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.

Johnathan Cook, a 24-year-old resident of Wilmington, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond information isn’t available at this time, and he is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The Wilmington Police Department stated that this was an isolated incident.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Novant Health issues statement after fatal crash involving EMS vehicle and pedestrian
Leland police suspect that a medical emergency caused a woman die after she crashed her car on...
Driver dies after medical emergency and crash; Leland police investigating
Need to grab just one last ingredient for your Christmas dinner? You may want to make sure the...
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday
Students at a local school had their negative lunch account balances paid back by an anonymous...
Anonymous donor pays back lunch debt for entire New Hanover elementary school
Nicholas Brown
Man in custody after attempted breaking and entering in Wilmington

Latest News

Report scams to ag.ky.gov/scams
Don’t get Scrooged by scammers: Avoiding charity scams this holiday season
Javier Williams
Man dies after shooting that killed unborn child in Greenwood
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen on N.C. 140...
Lanes reopen following traffic incident on N.C. 140
Weighted blankets currently under recall blamed for deaths of children at Camp Lejeune