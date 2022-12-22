Man arrested in connection to reported stabbing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested in connection to a reported stabbing at the 6900 block of Market Street on Thursday, Dec. 22.

“WPD units responded to the 6900 block of Market Street in reference to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located one male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.

Johnathan Cook, a 24-year-old resident of Wilmington, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond information isn’t available at this time, and he is being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The Wilmington Police Department stated that this was an isolated incident.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

