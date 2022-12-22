Senior Connect
Local pediatrician concerned about supply of antibiotics amid viral infections

Dr. David Hill with the American Academy of Pediatrics says this rise in cases comes at a tough time for doctors.
By Zach Solon
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A surge of respiratory virus infections has spread to children in southeastern North Carolina. Dr. David Hill with the American Academy of Pediatrics says the rise in cases comes at a tough time for doctors.

“Even anticipating it, I think it surprised everyone,” said Hill. “And that’s hitting at a time when we have less capacity than we used to have. We have fewer nurses, it’s harder to staff our hospital beds, and so it’s really hitting us at the worst possible time.”

Hill points to four sources: COVID-19, the flu, RSV, and Rhinovirus-enterovirus as the cause for concern, saying the rise in cases could almost be considered a “quadruple-demic.”

A shortage of children’s over-the-counter cold and flu medicine is not so much of a concern for Hill. In fact, he says pediatricians typically advise against parents using those remedies. What does concern Hill, however, is that important antibiotics have been hard to come by.

“These are the bread and butter of what we use to treat bacterial complications of viral diseases like ear infections and even pneumonia or sinusitis,” Hill said. “And people are having to go to multiple pharmacies to find these very elemental prescriptions.”

Despite the new surge in infections, the core message remains.

“Hand washing, social distancing, vaccines, masks, are still very effective at preventing the spread of these diseases,” said Hill. “So, this holiday season, especially when you have children around, use common sense.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

