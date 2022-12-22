Senior Connect
Lane closed following traffic incident on N.C. 140

Per the announcement, the left lane is closed near Exit 23 on N.C. 140 W.
Per the announcement, the left lane is closed near Exit 23 on N.C. 140 W.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a lane is closed on N.C. 140 following a traffic incident that occurred at approximately 8:43 a.m.

Per the announcement, the left lane is closed near Exit 23 on N.C. 140 W.

Updates will be provided as more information is made available.

