Financial planner shares credit card tips for last minute Christmas shopping

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As some shoppers turn to credit cards for last-minute Christmas shopping, financial planner Megan Kopka shares some must-know tips to keep your credit score in good standing.

Independence Mall was packed with shoppers Thursday. This year, consumers are seeing higher prices at grocery stores as the cost of Christmas meal staples rose about 16.4 percent compared to last year, according to retail data firm Datasembly.

“We do have inflation and a lot of people are seeing that happen at the grocery store,” said Megan Kopka, CFP™. “Part of the season of giving and the season of giving and the season of gratitude is sharing meals together.”

As people see higher totals at the checkout counter, it may be tougher to put gifts under the tree or a feast on the table.

That’s not stopping people from carrying on with usual traditions. As the holiday weekend draws nearer, some are relying on credit cards to get through the end of 2022. While that may work for some, experts urge you to err on the side of caution when swiping that card.

“There are two things that will hurt your credit score the most,” said Kopka. “One is being late. The other thing is -- look at your credit limit. It is not a good idea to use that card and have a balance over 30 percent.”

Shoppers WECT spoke with on Thursday say they use their store credit cards for the deals that often come with them. They’re confident they’ll pay off their purchases in a timely manner but warn others who may not be able to do the same to stay away.

Kopka agrees that credit cards aren’t for everyone and not everyone will qualify anyways. If you can’t afford to pay off a physical present for a loved one to unwrap, it’s better to find an alternative gift rather than go into debt.

“If your cashflow is upside down, offer a service to your family --babysitting, dogsitting, baked goods made from ingredients you already have,” said Kopka. “When you are giving of yourself, what you do not have, it is harmful and your family doesn’t want that for you either.”

