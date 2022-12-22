Dead Crow Comedy to host fundraiser, clothing drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dead Crow Comedy Room will host a fundraiser for a local organization, A Safe Place, on Friday, Dec. 23.

“A Safe Place focuses on prevention, advocacy, and restoration to assist victims of commercial sexual exploitation and sex trafficking,” a news release states. “They provide services and programs that directly impact our community and the lives of victims.”

The show will feature comedians Lew Morgante, Cliff Cash, Billy Raim, Ellie Coleman, and Zack Burk.

Ticket proceeds will fund restorative housing, the outreach center, as well as education and prevention of basic human trafficking information.

Organizers also will be collecting new and gently used clothing for all genders and sizes.

“Human trafficking does not discriminate, so everyone can benefit from assistance,” the news release states.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7. Dead Crow is located at 511 N 3rd St. in Wilmington.

Advanced tickets are $15 for General Admission and $25 for VIP plus applicable fees. Tickets will be available the night of the show on a first come, first served basis for $20 cash only.

