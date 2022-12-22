Columbus County Sheriff’s Office suspended from accessing military-grade equipment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office now is suspended from accessing military-grade equipment through a federal surplus program.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Law Enforcement Support Services (LESS) officially suspended the sheriff’s office from the 1033 military equipment program for at least 60 days, according to a Dec. 16 statement from the LESS State Coordinator Gregory Weavil to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dustin Fowler. The 1033 surplus program is a national program that allows local law enforcement agencies to request and access military-grade equipment, from trucks and helicopters to riot shields.

Weavil noted he was made aware of “racist and incendiary comments” by Sheriff-elect Jody Greene during his first term in office. District Attorney Jon David then filed a petition to remove Greene from his position. Greene later resigned, but continued campaigning and weeks later was reelected as sheriff.

“Mr. Greene’s statements and alleged conduct reflected in the amended petition and sworn affidavits are deeply troubling and do not reflect the values and mission of the LESS Office or the Department of Public Safety,” Weavil said in his letter to the sheriff’s office.

Weavil said participants in the program are expected to abide by federal anti-discrimination laws like Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

That comes after the organization Blueprint NC complained to LESS about racist comments by Greene that were caught on video. The organization urged LESS to reconsider Columbus County’s participation in the program.

“While there is clearly a long way to go toward justice for Columbus County residents in remedying the many harms committed under former Sheriff Jody Greene’s leadership, we feel this suspension and investigation are important interventions that increase oversight and accountability of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department’s access to weapons of war in the context of public safety,” a spokesperson for Blueprint NC said in an emailed statement to WECT.

During the suspension, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be prohibited from requesting or receiving new property through the program.

After 60 days, the LESS office will consider whether to extend or rescind the suspension. That will depend on the outcome of petitions against Greene and other investigations, according to the letter. The office could ultimately terminate Columbus County from the program entirely.

The Sheriff’s Office already has millions of dollars’ worth of equipment from the program. A WECT investigation revealed in October 2020 that in less than two years, the Sheriff’s Office under Greene’s command had acquired $3.8 million worth of equipment. That’s substantially more than any other law enforcement agency in the state – the next closest was Brunswick County, which had acquired more than $1 million of equipment over several decades.

Greene has not yet been sworn in for his second term after two election protests were filed. Both were denied and later appealed. One is still pending after a second appeal was filed.

Former Chief Deputy, Aaron Herring, was also terminated as of Tuesday, the department confirmed with WECT. He was suspended without pay on Nov. 22 at the request of Sheriff Bill Rogers.

The Columbus County Elections Office confirmed with WECT that the earliest Greene could be sworn in is Dec. 29. Now all eyes are on that date as the community awaits word on whether Greene will take office once again.

