Brunswick County distributes 3,100 gifts donated by community

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Social Services has announced the distribution of 3,100 gifts donated by the community via their Angel Tree initiative.

“Every year we are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our community members,” Social Services Director Cathy Lytch said in a release. “We are so thankful for the support and want donators to know they truly make the holiday bright for so many people in our county.”

Six tricycles and 65 bicycles were among the gifts were given to 493 children and 49 adults served by social services.

Staff collected wish lists from each of the people involved, and then those wish lists were put on tags on Angel Trees at local Walmart stores. People could select a tag, tag the gift and drop it off at one of the designated locations.

