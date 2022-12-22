Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Biden to deliver Christmas message ahead of holiday weekend

President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the...
President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing on Thursday at the White House as much of the nation is being threatened an Arctic blast.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver a holiday message of unity Thursday afternoon from the White House.

Biden will give “a Christmas address focused on what unites us as Americans, his optimism for the year ahead, and wishing Americans joy in the coming year,” the White House said.

One thing unifying much of the country for sure: the cold.

An Arctic blast is causing temperatures to plunge throughout much of the U.S. and leading to hazardous conditions ahead of a busy travel period.

The holiday message also comes as Congress is dealing with passage of the annual budget bill.

An Arctic blast threatens holiday travel across the U.S. (Source: CNN/KING/WSOC/WCCO/GETTY IMAGES)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian has passed away following a...
Wilmington police release name of man who died in crash involving EMS vehicle
Leland police suspect that a medical emergency caused a woman die after she crashed her car on...
Driver dies after medical emergency and crash; Leland police investigating
Need to grab just one last ingredient for your Christmas dinner? You may want to make sure the...
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday
Students at a local school had their negative lunch account balances paid back by an anonymous...
Anonymous donor pays back lunch debt for entire New Hanover elementary school
Nicholas Brown
Man in custody after attempted breaking and entering in Wilmington

Latest News

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson gives key testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this year.
Jan. 6 witness recounts pressure campaign from Trump allies
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Ukrainians hail Zelenskyy after US visit dismissed by Putin
Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he...
FTX founder Bankman-Fried allowed $250M bond, house arrest
Brunswick County Social Services distributes gifts
Brunswick County distributes 3,100 gifts donated by community
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine