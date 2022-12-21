Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Need to do some last minute shopping? You may want to make sure the store will be open when you get there.
Christmas Eve, December 24:
- Every Walmart in southeastern North Carolina will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
- The Target on 4711 New Centre Drive will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas.
- Every Food Lion in southeastern North Carolina will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas.
- All Harris Teeter stores will close at 7 p.m. and their pharmacies will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
- Whole Foods at 3804 Oleander Drive will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve
- All Trader Joe’s stores will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
- Every Aldi in southeastern NC will close at 4 p.m.
- Lowes Foods stores will close at 6 p.m.
- The Fresh Market on International Dr. will be closed at 7 p.m.
- The Lidl locations on Oleander Dr. and Cavalier Dr. will close at 7 p.m. (verified by calling Lidl at 844-747-5435.)
- Some CVS stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours vary. You can find the phone number for your local store on the CVS website.
- Walgreens stores nearby will be open on their regular hours on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day, December 25:
- The Walgreens store at the corner of College Road and Oleander Dr. will be open 24 hours on Christmas. Other locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The New Saigon International Market on S Kerr Ave. will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (verified by calling the market at 910-793-9911.)
- Some CVS stores will be open on Christmas, but hours vary. You can find the phone number for your local store on the CVS website.
