Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Need to do some last minute shopping? You may want to make sure the store will be open when you get there.

Christmas Eve, December 24:

Christmas Day, December 25:

The Walgreens store at the corner of College Road and Oleander Dr. will be open 24 hours on Christmas. Other locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The New Saigon International Market on S Kerr Ave. will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (verified by calling the market at 910-793-9911.)

Some CVS stores will be open on Christmas, but hours vary. You can find the phone number for your local store on the CVS website

