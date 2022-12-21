Senior Connect
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday

Need to grab just one last ingredient for your Christmas dinner? You may want to make sure the store will be open when you get there.(Samantha Bernt 10/11 NOW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Need to do some last minute shopping? You may want to make sure the store will be open when you get there.

Christmas Eve, December 24:

  • Every Walmart in southeastern North Carolina will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
  • The Target on 4711 New Centre Drive will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas.
  • Every Food Lion in southeastern North Carolina will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas.
  • All Harris Teeter stores will close at 7 p.m. and their pharmacies will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
  • Whole Foods at 3804 Oleander Drive will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve
  • All Trader Joe’s stores will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
  • Every Aldi in southeastern NC will close at 4 p.m.
  • Lowes Foods stores will close at 6 p.m.
  • The Fresh Market on International Dr. will be closed at 7 p.m.
  • The Lidl locations on Oleander Dr. and Cavalier Dr. will close at 7 p.m. (verified by calling Lidl at 844-747-5435.)
  • Some CVS stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours vary. You can find the phone number for your local store on the CVS website.
  • Walgreens stores nearby will be open on their regular hours on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day, December 25:

  • The Walgreens store at the corner of College Road and Oleander Dr. will be open 24 hours on Christmas. Other locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The New Saigon International Market on S Kerr Ave. will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (verified by calling the market at 910-793-9911.)
  • Some CVS stores will be open on Christmas, but hours vary. You can find the phone number for your local store on the CVS website.

