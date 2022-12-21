Preventing fires over the holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Christmas trees, holiday decorations and cooking all contribute to an annual increase in U.S. home fires during the winter months. In fact, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days of the year for home fires.

According to FEMA, each year more than 150,000 fires in this country happen during the holiday season, killing 630, injuring 26,000 and leaving behind more than $900 million in property damage.

Holiday entertaining is one of the most distracting activities while being busy in the kitchen. Just about half of fires on Christmas are caused by unattended cooking, which is the leading cause of cooking fires and casualties.

If you’re entertaining at your house, you can get caught up in the social aspect and forget about what’s in the kitchen. Then, there are some other factors at play, such as your appliances.

“There are certainly some households that are more at risk for fire than others. The age of a structure, the age of appliances, right? If you’re thinking about heating with old heaters or cooking with old stoves or ovens, just be aware that those are riskier situations. So, really stay with what you’re cooking and use lower temperatures,” said Wendy Giannini-King, community risk reduction for Wilmington Fire Department.

She emphasizes that when you’re cooking, the heat does not need to be on the highest setting, it will still cook well on medium and reduced heat.

With dangerously cold temperatures this weekend, staying warm is a must but it can also be very dangerous especially is you use space heaters. They are responsible for 80% of all winter heating fire deaths.

“One of the biggest and most dangerous things are space heaters, you have to make sure you know where they’re at. You have to make sure you know to not have it around anything that’s flammable. You also have to make sure that you don’t leave them on because it could definitely cause a fire. We’ve been to many of those and it’s very dangerous,” said Sean Weber, Wilmington Firefighter.

Fire departments nationwide respond to an average of 48,530 fires involving heating equipment each year. These fires result in annual losses of 500 civilian deaths and $1.1 billion in property damage.

However, space heaters aren’t the only heat options to blame. Your furnace, fireplace, wood stove or oven could be the culprit of a house fire. It’s important to keep clutter or decorations away from any of these heat sources, especially space heaters. Each heating device should have a three-foot radius around it that is clear.

Open fires should also have at least a three-foot radius cleared around them. Additionally, fireplaces should have a sturdy screen to prevent sparks from flying into the room.

Other tips to stay aware of while trying to stay warm are to never use your oven to heat your home, ashes should be cool before putting them into a metal container and to have your central heating air checked once a year.

