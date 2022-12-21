Pedestrian hit in traffic accident on Carolina Beach Rd, southbound lanes shut down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle has shut down the southbound lanes on the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road.

Wilmington Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was taken to NHRMC.

Their current condition is currently unknown.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route and avoid the area.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

