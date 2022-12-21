Senior Connect
Pedestrian hit in traffic accident on Carolina Beach Rd, southbound lanes shut down

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle has shut down the southbound lanes on the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road.

Wilmington Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was taken to NHRMC.

Their current condition is currently unknown.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route and avoid the area.

WECT has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

