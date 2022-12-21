Officials offer tips to keep your home safe from freezing temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As you get ready for a cold Christmas, the last thing you probably want to deal with this holiday season is broken pipes or plumbing.

Cammie Bellamy with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says when preparing your home for the cold, start on the outside.

“It’s the most vulnerable time for pipes,” said Bellamy. “Especially those that are outdoors or in uninsulated areas, it increases the likelihood that the water inside them can freeze and that expansion can cause the pipes to break.”

If you have an outdoor irrigation system, Bellamy suggests you check on it as soon as possible because any water left inside could freeze and lead to trouble.

“Some of the most vulnerable plumbing on your property is going to be your outdoor irrigation system and your backflow preventer,” Bellamy said. “If you have an outdoor irrigation system, you also have a backflow preventer, so you need to make sure before Thursday night that it’s drained of all water and that your cover is put on your backflow device.”

As you move inside, your focus will likely be on staying warm. Officials say you should never use an oven to heat your home and keep in mind how hot your stove gets when cooking.

“Age of a structure, the age of appliances, right, if you’re thinking about heating with old heaters or cooking with old stoves or ovens, just be aware that those are riskier situations so really stay with what you’re cooking and use lower temperatures,” said Wendy Gianni-King with Wilmington Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction team.

Bellamy says cold temperatures typically do not impact water quality, but a water main break could, so keep an eye out for issues in public areas.

