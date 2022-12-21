New Hanover County commissioner appointed to N.C. Institute of Political Leadership board

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that Commissioner Jonathan Barfield Jr. has been appointed to the N.C. Institute of Political Leadership’s Board of Directors.

“The Institute’s work across our state has been educational, eye-opening and something that has positively shaped how I approach my service to the citizens of New Hanover County. I’m looking forward to helping the Institute grow and educate others in leadership positions throughout our state,” Barfield Jr. said in a county release.

Barfield was first elected to the NHC Board of Commissioners in 2008 and will begin his three-year term in this new role in January.

The N.C. Institute of Political Leadership was established in 1974 and offers curriculum for elected and appointed leaders. Over 1,100 people have graduated form the institute, and its alumni are working in 82 of 100 counties in North Carolina.

