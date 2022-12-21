N.C. man accused of breaking into estranged wife’s home, burning furniture

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Smoke seen from a Scotland County home led to a man’s arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Scotland County sheriff’s deputy noticed smoke coming from the area of Malloy Avenue in the Laurel Hill area.

When deputies went to the home, they said they found Billy Locklear in the backyard holding a comforter with wrapped presents from the home in the comforter.

Investigators said Locklear broke into the home of his estranged wife and then set furniture from home on fire in the yard.

Locklear was arrested and faces several charges including breaking and entering and burning personal property.

He is currently being held at the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.