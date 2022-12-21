Man in custody after attempted breaking and entering in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Brown after responding to a breaking and entering alarm at S. 2nd Street Wednesday on Dec. 21 around 1:35 a.m.

According to a press release, officers saw Brown in the parking lot of a business that suffered damage. When confronted, he resisted arrest and attempted to assault one of the officers, grabbing the officer’s weapon and tried to pull it from its holster.

The officer reportedly used jiu-jitsu techniques to stop him and place him into custody, though the officer did sustain non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown has been charged with felony attempted breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, injury to real property, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist/delay/obstruct public officers, and communicating threats.

He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

