Driver dies after medical emergency and crash; Leland police investigating

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland police suspect that a medical emergency caused a woman die after she crashed her car on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“Just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, Leland officers and other emergency crews responded to the area of U.S. 17 South near Collins Way for a report that a vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop in a nearby field. A passerby observed the vehicle and called 911 after discovering an elderly female unresponsive behind the wheel,” said the Leland PD in a release.

Fire/rescue personnel attempted to save her, but she did not survive. According to police, a medical emergency caused her to leave the roadway, and evidence suggests the emergency may have also been the cause of her death.

The woman was 78-year-old Geraldine Harris of Winnabow.

