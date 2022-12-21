Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go after packages left in unlocked cars or on porches.

This year, many local sheriff’s offices are not seeing many of those cases. Brunswick, Bladen and Pender County sheriff’s officials say they haven’t had reports of many porch pirate cases. Leland Police have only had two cases of stolen packages in the last month.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says porch cameras and remote jobs are partly to thank for the decrease.

“Of course, in the past, we’ve had issues of packages being stolen. That has actually declined some this year because we have so many people working from home,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer. “When their packages are delivered, they’re bringing them in. We still have it, just not as prevalent as it’s been in the past.”

In New Hanover County, investigators have seen more car break-ins lately, especially at local parks. While there have been some cases of windows being broken, many thieves are going after easy targets.

“The most simple mistake that everyone makes is leaving their vehicle unlocked,” said Lt. Brewer. “If you do have a weapon in the car, make sure you’re bringing it in every night. Try not to have cash in there, try not to have valuables, purses, wallets, that type of thing.”

