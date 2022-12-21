Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season

Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go after packages left in unlocked cars or on porches.

This year, many local sheriff’s offices are not seeing many of those cases. Brunswick, Bladen and Pender County sheriff’s officials say they haven’t had reports of many porch pirate cases. Leland Police have only had two cases of stolen packages in the last month.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says porch cameras and remote jobs are partly to thank for the decrease.

“Of course, in the past, we’ve had issues of packages being stolen. That has actually declined some this year because we have so many people working from home,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer. “When their packages are delivered, they’re bringing them in. We still have it, just not as prevalent as it’s been in the past.”

In New Hanover County, investigators have seen more car break-ins lately, especially at local parks. While there have been some cases of windows being broken, many thieves are going after easy targets.

“The most simple mistake that everyone makes is leaving their vehicle unlocked,” said Lt. Brewer. “If you do have a weapon in the car, make sure you’re bringing it in every night. Try not to have cash in there, try not to have valuables, purses, wallets, that type of thing.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Charles Bennett receives the keys to his new home in Ocean Isle Beach.
Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage
Person suspected of armed robbery at 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery

Latest News

This holiday season has a touch of sadness for James David Whaley’s family after he was hit and...
Brother remembers Brunswick County man killed in hit-and-run
Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit
Florence County deputies discovered about $9 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop on...
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95
70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area