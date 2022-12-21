Senior Connect
Lanes reopen following two-car collision on U.S. 17 near Town Creek

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a vehicle crash on U.S. 17...
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a vehicle crash on U.S. 17 has closed a lane near Town Creek.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen following a vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Town Creek.

Previously, one lane of Ocean Hwy East was closed as a result of the incident.

The crash occurred at around 7:38 a.m. A representative with the N.C. State Highway Patrol stated that the collision involved two cars.

Updates will be provided as more information is made available.

