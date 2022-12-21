Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said.

South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

One of the two inmates grabbed the person assaulting the officer while the other pulled the officer to safety, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate was moved to another facility where they await pending charges.

“Thank you to these 2 inmates who helped stop this serious assault,” the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area
Person suspected of armed robbery at 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery
A girl who was kidnapped from South Carolina and another missing child were found by...
Kidnapped girl and 2nd missing child found by NC troopers in Orange County
Wilmington Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was taken to Novant Health New Hanover...
Pedestrian hit in late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
Governor Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency to increase transportation of fuel supplies...
Governor Cooper signs state of emergency due to forecast in western NC

Latest News

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a child died and three other family members were...
Arson investigation: Child dies, others in critical condition after house fire, Cumberland County deputies say
Javier Williams
Suspect released from jail hours before shooting that killed unborn baby
The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced that $10.4 million has been granted to the...
$10.4M in funding to support on-demand transit services in rural N.C. communities
The holiday season can be stressful enough, especially when travel is included in the mix. To...
Holiday travel tips for those planning on flying
The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a vehicle crash on U.S. 17...
Lanes reopen following two-car collision on U.S. 17 near Town Creek