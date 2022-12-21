Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop along I-95 in Florence County led to a major cocaine bust, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies stopped the car on Monday after seeing the car speeding near the 157 mile marker.

The sheriff’s office said deputies had probable cause to search the car and found 118 pounds of cocaine, $182,000 in cash and a gun. Deputies estimate the street value of the cocaine is around $9 million.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the driver of the car, 34-year-old Sheldon Alexander of Los Angeles, California, is a native of Trinidad and is in the country illegally.

Sheldon Alexander
Sheldon Alexander(Source: Florence County Detention Center)

Alexander was arrested and charged him with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

Deputies also learned that at the time of the arrest, Alexander was out on bond for a murder charge out of California.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
Charles Bennett receives the keys to his new home in Ocean Isle Beach.
Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage
Person suspected of armed robbery at 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery

Latest News

70-year-old Jesse Lonzo Teal
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area
Governor Roy Cooper
Governor pardons four people, including New Hanover man convicted of drug and firearm charges
Person suspected of armed robbery at 1700 block of Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following an...
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area