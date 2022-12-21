Senior Connect
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest

As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars.

November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend found him badly beaten and left in a ditch.

“It looked like they just gutted a deer in the house, that’s how bad the house looked, said Powell’s brother, Eric Greene. “Then when you got to the scene, he had no clothes on. They stripped him from all his clothes, pulled him out the wheelchair when he tried to get some help.”

Loved ones visited Powell’s home after the attack and found it ransacked and robbed. Given Powell’s poor condition, that was the least of their worries.

“It’s just evil for somebody to do something like that,” said Greene. “What do you accomplish by hitting somebody with a baseball bat and a gun and it lasting for 45 minutes to an hour? What do you accomplish out of that?”

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Jahrik Graham and two juveniles in connection to the assault. The two juveniles were then released on house arrest as they await trial.

“Doing such a crime like this, I think you should pay just like an adult, tried like an adult,” said Greene. “A disabled person, you laid them out. It might be somebody else’s family member. They might be targeting somebody else now. Who knows?”

Greene is glad to have his brother home for the holidays and not attending his funeral instead but he still wants justice.

Powell’s attack was the second of its kind in Bladenboro. Police say the two attacks were not connected. A suspect has yet to be arrested in the first incident.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

